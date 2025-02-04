Mishkat Varma On His Character ‘Om’ In Ram Bhavan: ” I’m Doing Things That Mishkat Won’t..”

Mishkat Varma is a popular TV actor. He became a household name by portraying the character of Adhiraj in the Sony TV show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. After almost four months of the show going off air, the actor made his comeback on screens with the new show Ram Bhavan on Colors. The show premiered for the first time on January 29, 2025. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the actor talked about his character and excitement.

In an exclusive interview with Mishkat Varma, the actor expressed his enthusiasm about the new show, now tagging his role as ‘Superb,’ and wished that the audience would love him and the show again. Revealing about the kind of show he wanted to do after Kavya, the actor said, “After Kavya, I wanted to do exactly a show like this (Ram Bhavan), which I got because when Kavya was ending, I received four or five calls, but my was literally in this show.”

Talking about his character Om in the show, Mishkat said, “The characters I have played before this, there were some similarities between me and the character. This one is not at all like me, so I’m surprised that I got this role, and I’m happy. So, this one is a very Dabang character, and I’m not at all; I’m number one scared. But Om gives answers no matter who, what, or where you are. I’m doing things that Mishkat won’t do by playing Om.”

Mishkat Varma has appeared in several shows, including Love, Oh Love, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Kabir Kumar, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, and Ek Junoon.