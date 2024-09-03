Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Sony TV's popular show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, produced by DJ's Creative Unit, the audience will see a major twist when Adhiraj replaces Vicky.

‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon,’ the Sony TV television show produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under the banner DJ’s a Creative Unit, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma) and Kavya’s (Sumbul Touqeer) rivalry amidst the elections.

In the upcoming episode, Kavya shares with Vicky (Mudit Nayar) that she doesn’t have the same feelings for him. Vicky takes it on a light mode and shares that he just wants to be her friend, nothing else. Later, Adhiraj challenges Kavya that she cannot defeat him no matter what she does. Kavya also challenges Adhiraj that she will bring someone better within the next 12 hours, and that person will be enough to defeat him. Adhiraj is surprised by Kavya’s statement. The next day, Kavya brings someone as the new representative for the party.

Later, at an election campaign, Adhiraj replaces Vicky and gives a motivational speech assuring women’s safety in the town. As Kavya comes to the campaign, she is surprised to see Adhiraj. Kavya questions Vicky whether Adhiraj threatened him, but Vicky remains unresponsive. During the speech, everyone hears firing noises, creating a panic situation.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.