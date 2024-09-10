Television | TV News

Sumbul Touqeer's last day pictures from the set of Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, have left us with moist eyes. Will you miss the show and its Jodi, Sumbuk Touqeer and Mishkat Varma onscreen?

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s Sony TV show Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit is ending soon!! Today (10 September) happens to be the last day of shooting on the set of the show. The show Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has worked well with youngsters, who have rooted for the Jodi of Mishkat and Sumbul. The actors had a whale of a time, working for this show. Audiences have been often engaged with their BTS video and pictures from the set. As a Jodi, their onscreen chemistry has been liked by one and all. Today, with the wrapping up of the shoot, Sumbul has put up an emotional post that she will miss all of it, on the set.

Sumbul shared pictures and posts on social media from the last day of shoot, with her cast and crew. She had some special pictures clicked with Mishkat Varma put, where she said that she will miss all of this from the set. There are pictures with the cast, the crew involved in working behind the camera for the show, and above all, a click with the Producers Deeya Singh and Tony Singh.

You can take a look at the pictures from the last day of shoot at Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon right here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Certainly, this was a show and a loved couple on TV that viewers enjoyed watching!! Will you miss the show, and its Jodi of Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma?

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story inspired and captivated us in many ways.