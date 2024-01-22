Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Adhiraj and Kavya’s pillow fight ends with the 8th vow

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adiraj’s family welcome the newly married couple in the house with proper ritual. Giriraj tells Kavya to cook food as part of her first rasoi ritual as it’s her first day. Kavya decides to make everyone happy with her cooking skills and she cooks. Giriraj have the food and praises the it.

In the coming episode, Kavya and Adhiraj, upon returning to Giriraj House, faced questioning from Giriraj regarding Kavya’s ability to manage in the household. Undeterred, Kavya confidently asserted her position as the top IAS officer, expressing her commitment to being an exemplary daughter-in-law and wife. Meanwhile, amidst their blossoming romance, Adhiraj playfully requested Kavya’s “seva,” leading to a spirited pillow fight. The couple culminated their affectionate moments by taking the 8th vow.

The question remains what will be Adhiraj and Kavya 8th vow?

Later, Giriraj organizes Mata Ka Jagrata for Kavya and Adiraj after they enter the house. However, during the Jagrata, Kajri calls Kavya and mentions that she needs her help, Kavya, who is dilemma leaves the ceremony and headed to the police station.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 85 19 January 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.