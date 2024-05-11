Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Adhiraj Confronts Anurag, Kavya Slaps Amma Ji

Sony TV’s popular show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon has seen interesting twists in the past few days. As seen so far, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) are on a mission to unveil Anurag and Amma Ji’s truth. Soon, Kavya and Adhiraj recorded Anurag while he was trying to dispose of the proof that Sanjeev had. Later, Anurag goes on the terrace, endangering little Ovi’s life and scaring Alka.

In the upcoming episode, you will see major drama when Adhiraj gets into an intense fight with Anurag, and Kavya saves Alka. Soon, Adhiraj and Kavya come home, unveiling Amma Ji and Anurag’s truth in front of everyone. Raju asks Amma Ji why she is doing this, as they consider Amma Ji their guardian. Amma Ji reveals that she did all this for Anurag as he is her real grandson.

Kavya makes it clear to Amma Ji that her time is now up. But before Amma Ji can do anything else, Kavya slaps her, intensifying the situation. Everyone in the house is shocked.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.