Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Adhiraj dons female avatar to save Rajeev from humiliation

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya returns home for her reception. While Kavya and Adhiraj’s dance, an unexpected twist takes place as Omi intoxicate Rajeev, leading to him donning a girl’s outfit and joining the dance. This incident sparks tension between the two families. Kavya gets shocked to see her father getting humiliated.

Kavya stops the DJ from playing a song and handles her intoxicated father Rajeev. Soon, the guests start laughing at the situation. Later, one of the guests’ forces Rajeev to dance. Kavya tries to stop the guest but when he goes overboard, Kavya slaps him. The guest gets angry and complaints to Giriraj’s family. Meanwhile, Rajeev blames Kavya for calling him to the party to face humiliation. Kavya gets upset and cries.

In the coming episode, in a bid to avenge Rajiv’s humiliation, Adhiraj disguises himself in a feminine attire and delivers a heartfelt dance performance. Expressing gratitude, he dedicates the act to all women who have contributed significantly in his life. Witnessing Adhiraj’s noble gesture, Kavya embraces him, recognizing his efforts to spare Rajiv from further embarrassment.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 92 29 January 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.