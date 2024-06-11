Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Anjali Gets Arrested, Kavya Promises To Save

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon has seen major ups and downs in the past few days. According to the plot, Kavya puts herself in danger because of her mother, Anjali. Though Kavya does not get hurt by a bullet, the stressful situation results in bleeding, which leaves her unconscious. As Kavya’s health deteriorates, Adhiraj heads to arrange for blood while Kavya’s father, Rajeev, questions Anjali about the reason behind Kavya’s critical condition.

In the upcoming episode, you will see that Adhiraj somehow succeeds in saving Kavya. However, in a surprising turn of events, Anubha comes home with Giriraj Pradhan’s arrest warrant in case of bribery for appointing fake government teachers. But Giriraj demands to get Kavya’s mother, Anjali, arrested as well in the matter, and Kavya can’t help her.

Later, Kavya comes to meet her mother, Anjali, in jail and ensures that she gets bailed out soon. On the other hand, Rajeev panics and shouts at Kavya for not being able to save Anjali. Shubh enjoys Kavya’s emotional breakdown. It will be interesting to see how Kavya will save her mother, Anjali, and whether Adhiraj will help her or not.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.