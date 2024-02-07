Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya and Adhiraj get into an ugly argument

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya’s IAS dream get fulfilled and she shares the happy news with Adhiraj. The latter organizes a big celebration for her at his place. Adhiraj arranges a special puja and celebration. The family members dance and celebrate Kavya’s IAS achievement. Soon, she declares that the first case that she will open is of her sister Navya and will dig deep into her case to find the truth.

In the coming episode, Kavya becomes an IAS officer and gets posting in some other city. However, Adhiraj decides to speak to his dad and transfer Kavya’s posting to Lucknow. Kavya gets angry at Adhiraj for his decision. Soon, the two get into an ugly argument. Omi and Giriraj watch the two fight and get happy.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 99 6 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Kavya steps in to shield her sister-in-law from abuse. Later, Kavya and Adi attend a pooja ceremony with the entire family.

