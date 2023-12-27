Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya and Adi to separate

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Omi comes up with a plan to frame Kavya and send her to jail. However, Adi gets trapped in this plan and hence he gets arrested. Kavya comes to the jail to meet Adi and asks him the reason behind coming to the hospital. Soon, he shows the ring and learns that Adi came to propose her.

Kavya then decides to prove Adi’s innocence. Soon, Giriraj calls Kavya and asks her to leave Adi in order to save him. Kavya makes a very tough decision to save her love Adi. She decides to sacrifice her love and reveals about her decision to her father Rajeev. She also asks her father to help her in this big move. Meanwhile, Adi gets released from the jail and rushes to meet Kavya.

In the coming episode, Adi comes to meet Kavya. However, his family also follows him. While Adi tries to speak to Kavya, Rajeev stops him. Soon, Adi’s brother gets into a scuffle with Rajeev and pushes him. Rajeev falls on the ground which angers Kavya. She slaps Adi’s brother. Adi gets furious with Kavya and ends ties with her. The two decide to separate and end their relationship.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 67 26 December 2023 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.