Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya cooks her first rasoi at Adiraj’s house

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adiraj decides to marry Kavya and they tie the knot. Kavya seeks blessing from Adiraj’s family after the wedding. However, Giriraj is not happy with the wedding and decides to seek revenge from Kavya. On the other hand, after leaving Adiraj’s house, Kavya takes Adiraj to her house but Rajeev objects and doesn’t let them in because he is against Adiraj.

Later, Kavya and Adiraj decide to stay alone, away from the family. Radhika’s father upset with Kavya and Adiraj’s wedding sends goons to stab Kavya. However, Giriraj learns about this plan and gives the goons more money to stab him. Giriraj plans this to bring back Kavya and Adiraj to his house. Later, at the hospital Giriraj requests Adiraj and Kavya to come home and they agree.

In the coming episode, Adiraj’s family welcome the newly married couple in the house with proper ritual. Giriraj tells Kavya to cook food as part of her first rasoi ritual as it’s her first day. Kavya decides to make everyone happy with her cooking skills and she cooks. Giriraj have the food and praises the it.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 84 18 January 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.