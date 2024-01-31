Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya discovers Omi’s involvement in Rajeev’s intoxication

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, one of the guests’ forces Rajeev to dance. Kavya tries to stop the guest but when he goes overboard, Kavya slaps him. The guest gets angry and complaints to Giriraj’s family. Meanwhile, Rajeev blames Kavya for calling him to the party to face humiliation. Kavya gets upset and cries.

In a bid to avenge Rajeev’s humiliation, Adhiraj disguises himself in a feminine attire and delivers a heartfelt dance performance. Expressing gratitude, he dedicates the act to all women who have contributed significantly in his life. Witnessing Adhiraj’s noble gesture, Kavya embraces him, recognizing his efforts to spare Rajeev from further embarrassment.

In the coming episode, filled with tears upon discovering that Rajeev’s drink was intentionally intoxicated by Sohan as part of Omi’s evil plan, Kavya confronts Omi with intense emotion, hurling a bat in his direction.

Will Kavya seek revenge for her father’s humiliation, or find it in her heart to forgive him?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 93 30 January 2024 Written Episode Update

In a bid to avenge Rajiv’s humiliation, Adhiraj disguises himself in a feminine attire and delivers a heartfelt dance performance.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.