Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya learns about Badi Amma’s involvement in bomb blast incident?

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Giriraj and Adhiraj go for their rally. Meanwhile, Kavya goes to the police station wherein she finds a wire which is related to the bomb. Kavya remembers that she witnessed same kind of wire at the rally too. She learns that a bomb is planted to kill Adhiraj and Giriraj in the rally.

Kavya takes the police along with her and stops the rally. Soon, she saves Adhiraj and Giriraj from the bomb blast. Malini learns about the bomb blast drama. She gets misleading information wherein she learns that Adhiraj risked his life to save Kavya from blast. However, it was Kavya, who saved Adhiraj. The latter returns home with Giriraj. Malini gets angry and slaps Adhiraj for being careless and risking his life for Kavya, who killed his brother Omi. Adhiraj tries to explain Malini but she refuses to listen to him.

In the coming episode, Kavya tries to find out the real culprit who was behind the entire bomb blast plan. The bomb was actually planted by Anurag and Badi Amma. During her investigation, she gets suspicious about Badi Amma. Kavya also confronts Badi Amma over her evil plans against the family.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 133 27 March 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.