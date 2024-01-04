Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya stumbles upon illegal liquor, faces threatening situation

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya conducts a raid at all the illegal distilleries. Kavya helps the women of the families affected by illegal alcohol production recover from their loss and regain their independence. Adi arrives at Kavya’s office to interview her and grill her for answers about why she left him. Meanwhile, a new woman comes into Adi’s life.

Kavya is awarded for her good deed. During an award function, Malini receives a message from Kavya to meet behind the hall after receiving the award. Malini goes to meet Kavya behind the hall, and suddenly a fire breaks out. Radhika rescues Malini and brings her outside. Everyone gathers, and Adiraj tries to revive Malini, who has fainted due to the incident. Giriraj asks Malini why she went there, to which Malini responds that she went there to meet Kavya, she had called her to meet behind the hall.

In the coming episode, Giriraj Pradhan supplied illegal liquor in a truck that was intercepted by Kavya. While conducting an inspection of the truck, Kavya finds herself surrounded by goons wielding sticks. Unaware that the truck belongs to Giriraj, Kavya faces this uncertain situation.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 73 3 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Adiraj tries to revive Malini, who has fainted due to the incident. Giriraj asks Malini why she went there, to which Malini responds that she went there to meet Kavya, she had called her to meet behind the hall.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.