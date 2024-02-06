Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya’s IAS dream gets fulfilled, decides to reopen Navya’s case

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj hides the truth from Kavya and tries to uncover the truth first himself. However, Omi and Giriraj learns that Adhiraj is trying to uncover Kavya’s sister Navya’s death mystery hence they burn the important files kept in the room. Adhiraj gets shocked and decides to extinguish the fire but Giriraj stops him.

Kavya’s positive changes in the society are seen by the CM and he praises her. Soon, he honours her with a medal which makes her emotional. Kavya comes home and shows the medal to her family and they all get emotional. Soon, Kavya stops them from crying and celebrates the happy moment and dances with her family.

In the coming episode, Kavya’s IAS dream get fulfilled and she shares the happy news with Adhiraj. The latter organizes a big celebration for her at his place. Adhiraj arranges a special puja and celebration. The family members dance and celebrate Kavya’s IAS achievement. Soon, she declares that the first case that she will open is of her sister Navya and will dig deep into her case to find the truth.

