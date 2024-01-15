Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Rajeev disapproves Kavya and Adiraj’s marriage

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Radhika locks Malini in a room before the wedding. However, Malini receives Kavya’s letter and comes to know that Kavya still loves Adiraj. Soon, Malini asks help from Kavya, the latter arrives and finds Malini.

Malini tells everything to Kavya about Radhika and Giriraj’s motive. During the wedding, Kavya interrupts and halts Radhika and Adiraj’s marriage. Amidst this drama, Adiraj also learns about the condition due to which he was bailed out from jail and Kavya sacrificed her love. Soon, Adiraj decides to marry Kavya and they tie the knot.

In the coming episode, Kavya seeks blessing from Adiraj’s family after the wedding. However, Giriraj is not happy with the wedding and decides to seek revenge from Kavya. On the other hand, after leaving Adiraj’s house, Kavya takes Adiraj to her house but Rajeev objects and doesn’t let them in because he is against Adiraj.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 80 12 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Radhika invites Kavya to attend the wedding as her guest. However, Kavya is still determined to expose the truth about Radhika in front of everyone.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.