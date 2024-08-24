Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Sony TV's popular show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the audience will see an interesting twist when Kavya comes to Vicky's home for dinner.

‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon,’ the Sony TV television show produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative, the audience has seen interesting dramas in the lives of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer), Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma) and Vicky (Mudit Nayar). Adhiraj, at the CM’s office, reveals to Kavya that he tricked her with his sweet gesture of bringing noodles and showcasing his fake tears, leaving Kavya heartbroken. On the other hand, Adhiraj becomes furious upon not getting the election ticket, and he charges at CM, meeting only with disappointment.

In the upcoming episode, Vicky, who is in love with Kavya, invites her for dinner. Vicky gets excited for Kavya’s arrival and he shares a big list of dishes to Bebe. He asks her to make noodles, sweet dishes, and more. Bebe gets angry at Vicky, sharing her frustration that she is struggling for that because he is in love. Bebe asks to pay her in return for so much hard work. And soon Bebe and Vicky indulge in cute fight.

Later, Vicky begins cleaning the room to make it look good, and soon Kavya arrives. Bebe becomes happy on Kavya’s arrival. However, before the food gets served, Kavya gets a call and leaves in a hurry. However, Vicky becomes happy with just Kavya’s presence. Bebe confronts Vicky and questions if he will only let his love for being Kavya one-sided. Vicky shared with Bebe that one-sided love is better as things might not go wrong, as in her previous marriage with Adhiraj Pradhan.