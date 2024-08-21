Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Upcoming Twist: Shocking! Kavya Reveals Her Fake Relationship With Vicky

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon on Sony TV continues to entertain the audience with interesting plots and major twists. It is produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative. Kavya protests against Adhiraj along with the Taxi Union members. Later, she threatens Adhiraj to spoil his political career. On the other hand, Adhiraj doesn’t get a seat in the election, and he meets Kavya, begging for pardon.

In the upcoming episode, Kavya gets frustrated with the situation around her. She decides to unveil the truth in front of everyone. Kavya comes to her home with Vicky. She intensifies the scene, unveiling a shocking truth. Kavya reveals about her fake relationship with Vicky. She emphasizes that because Rajeev and others were pressurizing for marriage so much, she chose to show a fake relationship with Vicky. Hearing this, everyone gets shocked. At the same time, Vicky gets upset hearing that Kavya has no feelings for him while he is attracted to her.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.