Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show produced by Shweta Shinde will see Sarkar pinning down on Kirti as his next victim. Sarkar is a serial killer who kills girls, and has recently killed Anjali, Kirti's friend.

Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show has launched this week. The show is produced by Shweta Shinde and is a suspense thriller about a serial killer in the locales of Panchgati. The show has started with a murder happening at the hands of the serial killer, Vikrant Deshmukh (Mudit Nayyar) who is known as Sarkar in the vicinity. A teacher by profession, Sarkar is a lonely guy who is attracted towards girls and later kills them.

Anjali has been the latest victim of the serial killer. She has been buried under land. At this juncture, Anjali’s friend Kirti (Yukti Kapoor) is trying to investigate into the matter of Anjali’s disappearance.

The coming episode will see Kirti bumping into a big proof related to Anjali’s disappearance. She will get a payment slip from Anjali’s house which will be of a jeweller shop. Anjali would have bought a men’s ring and would have paid an advance amount.

On taking the payment slip to the jeweller shop, Kirti will get to know that there is a measurement ring with the jeweller which Anjali had given. Kirti will want to search for Anjali’s boyfriend, the existence of whom she very well knows.

Sarkar in the meanwhile will find out about Kirti trying to find out more about the man. Sarkar will get angry, and will be seen pinning down Kirti’s picture as the next girl to be his victim in serial killing.

