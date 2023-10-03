Uncategorized | Spoilers

Keh Doon Tumhein Update: Sarkar's life in danger

Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show produced by Vajra Productions will see Sarkar drowning inside the pit he fell into. Can Kirti come on time to save his life? Read here for facts.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Oct,2023 14:16:42
Keh Doon Tumhein Update: Sarkar's life in danger 857734

Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus suspense thriller produced by Shweta Shinde’s Vajra Productions has seen Vikrant aka Sarkar (Mudit Nayyar) caught in his own trap. As we know, Sarkar called Bittu to an isolated place in the jungle with the idea to kill him. He had a blade tagged onto his shoe which will help him get rid of Bittu. Bittu was worried as he knew well that Sarkar might plan to kill him. However, even before Bittu could do anything, Sarkar tripped and fell into a deep pit. He called for Bittu’s help when Bittu planned to act smart and leave Sarkar to die while he decided to save himself.

As we know, Kirti (Yukti Kapoor) is in search of Bittu and has even asked a person to look for Bittu’s whereabouts.

Now, the coming episode will see Vikrant in deep danger. The climate will suddenly get cloudy, and it will start to rain. Soon, the pit in which Sarkar is trapped will start to get filled up with rainwater. Sarkar would have asked Bittu to bring a long rope in order to save him. Sarkar would have played with an over-working mind of Bittu and would have convinced him to help. However, Bittu will be stranded as he will sense a person following him.

Meanwhile, Sarkar will be in grave danger of drowning in water. He will want to call Kirti but his male ego will also stop him, to see help from a girl. Sarkar will also contemplate sending Kirti his location and will also accidentally send it. Kirti who will be searching for Sarkar will get the location link and will wonder.

Keh Doon Tumhein Ep 29 2nd October Written Episode Update

Bittu was called by Vikrant to an isolated place in the jungle. However, Vikrant fell into a deep pit after tripping over a plant. Vikrant sought Bittu’s help. However, Bittu who very well knew that his life was in danger at Vikrant’s hands, planned to double-cross him.

Will Kirti run to Sarkar’s help? Can she save him?

Keh Doon Tumhein the newly launched Star Plus show is produced by Shweta Shinde. The show has Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor as leads. Kirti who has had a failed marriage comes to Panchgati with her son Puru, to start life afresh. Her extended family and Kirti’s friend Anjali plan to help her in this cause. However, Anjali has gone missing. Sarkar aka Vikrant Deshmukh is a teacher who lives in the same neighbourhood as that of Kirti. This is a suspense thriller about a serial killer who is on the loose, killing women.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

NEW ENTRY In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Before Leap Brings Drama 857747
NEW ENTRY In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Before Leap Brings Drama
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad suspects foul play in his relationship with Sahiba 857720
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad suspects foul play in his relationship with Sahiba
Anupamaa Update: Samar meets Anupamaa in her dream? 857669
Anupamaa Update: Samar meets Anupamaa in her dream?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri finds a way to strengthen Abhimanyu-Akshara bond 857644
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri finds a way to strengthen Abhimanyu-Akshara bond
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof 856964
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav 856896
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav

Latest Stories

Actor Saurrabh Kushwaha talks about his 'Kaala' experience 857627
Actor Saurrabh Kushwaha talks about his ‘Kaala’ experience
Slay Every Occasion Like Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi And Niti Taylor In Trendy Dresses 857676
Slay Every Occasion Like Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi And Niti Taylor In Trendy Dresses
Akshay Kumar and Tinu Desai's Mission Raniganj, based on Jaswant Singh Gill's real-life story, releases on October 6, 2023. 857731
Akshay Kumar and Tinu Desai’s Mission Raniganj, based on Jaswant Singh Gill’s real-life story, releases on October 6, 2023.
Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857662
Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit
Jio Studios & Reliance Entertainment bring together top creative talent for their next magnum opus web series PAAN PARDA ZARDA, set against the world of illegal opium smuggling in Central India 857649
Jio Studios & Reliance Entertainment present “Paan Parda Zarda,” a web series on illegal opium smuggling in Central India
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Abeer sees Neerja's dance 857641
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Abeer sees Neerja’s dance
Read Latest News