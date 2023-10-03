Keh Doon Tumhein Update: Sarkar's life in danger

Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus suspense thriller produced by Shweta Shinde’s Vajra Productions has seen Vikrant aka Sarkar (Mudit Nayyar) caught in his own trap. As we know, Sarkar called Bittu to an isolated place in the jungle with the idea to kill him. He had a blade tagged onto his shoe which will help him get rid of Bittu. Bittu was worried as he knew well that Sarkar might plan to kill him. However, even before Bittu could do anything, Sarkar tripped and fell into a deep pit. He called for Bittu’s help when Bittu planned to act smart and leave Sarkar to die while he decided to save himself.

As we know, Kirti (Yukti Kapoor) is in search of Bittu and has even asked a person to look for Bittu’s whereabouts.

Now, the coming episode will see Vikrant in deep danger. The climate will suddenly get cloudy, and it will start to rain. Soon, the pit in which Sarkar is trapped will start to get filled up with rainwater. Sarkar would have asked Bittu to bring a long rope in order to save him. Sarkar would have played with an over-working mind of Bittu and would have convinced him to help. However, Bittu will be stranded as he will sense a person following him.

Meanwhile, Sarkar will be in grave danger of drowning in water. He will want to call Kirti but his male ego will also stop him, to see help from a girl. Sarkar will also contemplate sending Kirti his location and will also accidentally send it. Kirti who will be searching for Sarkar will get the location link and will wonder.

Will Kirti run to Sarkar’s help? Can she save him?

