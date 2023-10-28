Television | Spoilers

Keh Doon Tumhein: Vikrant saves Kirti from Dev's trap

Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show produced by Vajra Productions will see Vikrant saving Kirti from Dev's big trap. What will happen next? Read this news on IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Oct,2023 13:43:23
Keh Doon Tumhein the Star Plus show produced by Vajra Productions has seen engaging drama with Dev’s (Mithil Jain) entry into Kirti’s (Yukti Kapoor) life, troubling her. As we know, Dev is Kirti’s ex-husband who was abusive and evil towards her. He has found out that Kirti is in Panchgati and has come on posting to the place. Now, Kirti is scared that Dev will bring about more problems for her.

The coming drama will prove that fear of Kirti coming right!! Dev will give a summons paper and will tell Kirti that she has to get the magistrate’s signature on the custody papers of Puru in half an hour, in order to stop him from taking Puru with him. Kirti will go mad and will run on the road and look for the magistrate’s office. Vikrant (Mudit Nayyar) will see her on the road and will offer to help her. Vikrant will drive her to the magistrate’s house. Meanwhile, Dev will order the constable to bring Puru to the police station from the school. Vikrant will learn about this, and will go to Puru’s school to save him. Dev will punish Kirti and ask her to go on her knees as she could not get the magistrate’s signature on time. However, Vikrant will bring the magistrate to the police station and will get his signatures on the paper.

Dev suspected Kirti in Ritu’s murder. However, when Vikrant saw the manner in which Dev behaved with Kirti, he grew angry and vowed to kill him.

How long will Vikrant save Kirti from Dev?

Keh Doon Tumhein the newly launched Star Plus show is produced by Shweta Shinde. The show has Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor as leads. Kirti who has had a failed marriage comes to Panchgati with her son Puru, to start life afresh. Her extended family and Kirti’s friend Anjali plan to help her in this cause. However, Anjali has gone missing. Sarkar aka Vikrant Deshmukh is a teacher who lives in the same neighbourhood as that of Kirti. This is a suspense thriller about a serial killer who is on the loose, killing women.

