Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai spoiler: Naren proposes marriage to Nandini

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai produced by Jamnadas Majethia, can gear up for interesting drama. Showcasing Nandini’s journey, who is deeply rooted in tradition but also raises objections to any belief that disregards the dignity of a woman. This groundbreaking show puts the spotlight on the prevailing Dahej Pratha that plagues our society, with Nandini making a powerful demand – “mujhe mera dahej waapas chahiye”. As seen so far, Naren sought permission from Nandini’s aunt and uncle to talk to Nandini alone.

In the coming episode, Naren tells Nandini that his father, Seth Hemraj Ratan Singh, is a prominent figure in the Akhil Bharatiya Sindhu Sonawar community, and nobody dares to tempt his father with dowry. On the other hand, Hemraj tells Sujan that if a matter pertains to happiness, tradition, and societal norms, it’s acceptable, otherwise he strongly opposes dowry. Later, Naren assures Nandini to trust his family and to place her hand in his. He promises Nandini that he will never let her be unhappy.

Nandini apologizes to Naren when she finds out that his intentions were pure all along. Both of them go to Vishakha’s house to speak to her parents. Meanwhile, Nandini’s Mama revokes his police complaint against Naren.