Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him

Ranbir manages to find Khushi but before he can get her, Rana shoots at him. However, Ranbir manages to save himself in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Sep,2023 14:00:30
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him 855565

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) goes to meet Rana and gives him his money. Later, he asks Rana to give a ransom call to Prachi and asks a big amount. Akshay mentions to Rana that he should make it look like in front of Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) that Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) has planned the entire kidnapping drama. Rana agrees to follow Akshay’s orders.

Ranbir’s fellow cellmate decides to help him to get out of jail. He starts a fight with Ranbir in jail. The officers come inside to stop their fight. Taking advantage of the situation, Ranbir escapes from the jail along with his fellow cellmate. While they run away the police follow to catch them.

In the coming episode, Ranbir manages to find Rana and chases him. Ranbir reaches the warehouse where Rana has kept Khushi. Ranbir manages to find Khushi but before he can get her, Rana shoots at him. However, Ranbir manages to save himself. Rana takes advantage of the situation and leaves with Khushi. Ranbir chases him by dodging the police.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2546 26th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Ranbir manages to find Khushi but before he can get her, Rana shoots at him. However, Ranbir manages to save himself. Watch the video below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kundali Bhagya: Srishti and Preeta accused of kidnapping Nidhi, police arrest them 855544
Kundali Bhagya: Srishti and Preeta accused of kidnapping Nidhi, police arrest them
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi share romantic moment after leaving Oberoi mansion 855526
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi share romantic moment after leaving Oberoi mansion
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates? 855322
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates?
Meet spoiler: Shlok attempts to escape from Pakistan 855270
Meet spoiler: Shlok attempts to escape from Pakistan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down 855206
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir escapes from jail 855320
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir escapes from jail

Latest Stories

Erica Fernandes Recalls Her Role As Prerna Sharma In Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Says 'Close To My Heart' 855557
Erica Fernandes Recalls Her Role As Prerna Sharma In Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Says ‘Close To My Heart’
"Dawshom Awbotaar" stands as more than just another cinematic offering; it heralds the advent of Bengali cinema's inaugural double prequel, intricately weaving the narratives of "Baishe Srabon" and "Vinci Da". 855540
Srijit Mukherji’s highly-anticipated cop universe thriller Dawshom Awbotaar’s trailer out
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant 855552
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant
Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka] 855549
Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka]
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai generation leap: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS about replacing Harshad Chopda 855539
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS about replacing Harshad Chopda after generation leap
Fukrey 3 leaked! Excel Entertainment amusingly teased the viewers to raise awareness about piracy 855533
Fukrey 3 leaked! Excel Entertainment amusingly teased the viewers to raise awareness about piracy
Read Latest News