Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) goes to meet Rana and gives him his money. Later, he asks Rana to give a ransom call to Prachi and asks a big amount. Akshay mentions to Rana that he should make it look like in front of Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) that Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) has planned the entire kidnapping drama. Rana agrees to follow Akshay’s orders.

Ranbir’s fellow cellmate decides to help him to get out of jail. He starts a fight with Ranbir in jail. The officers come inside to stop their fight. Taking advantage of the situation, Ranbir escapes from the jail along with his fellow cellmate. While they run away the police follow to catch them.

In the coming episode, Ranbir manages to find Rana and chases him. Ranbir reaches the warehouse where Rana has kept Khushi. Ranbir manages to find Khushi but before he can get her, Rana shoots at him. However, Ranbir manages to save himself. Rana takes advantage of the situation and leaves with Khushi. Ranbir chases him by dodging the police.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2546 26th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Ranbir manages to find Khushi but before he can get her, Rana shoots at him. However, Ranbir manages to save himself.