Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: A Customer Accuses Prarthana Of Robbery; How Will Raunak React?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for ten years with interesting twists and major dramas. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) tells Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) to observe Payal to find out what type of girl she is. Later, Raunak gives his gift to Baa, which Payal gave him.

In the upcoming episode, Payal gets upset with Raunak’s behavior, leaving Sita disappointed. Raunak seems to be frustrated with Payal. At the grand store, everyone enjoys shopping while a rich woman comes to buy stuff. However, some of her jewelry goes missing.

The woman customer creates a scene and asks for a security check. She asks to get all the staff members to be checked. As she turns, she spots Prarthana and says that she doesn’t seem to be a guest, nor does she look like she has come to buy anything, which angers Raunak. The woman customer asks to get her checked, but Baa says that she is like a family to them. However, the customer demands to get her checked, accusing Prarthana of robbery and highlighting that people lose their value when they see something expensive.

Will Raunak takes a stand for Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluw lia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.