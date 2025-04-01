Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Bhavesh Makes Prarthana Cry, Seema Taunts Raunak

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been ruling for the last ten years with interesting twists and gripping storylines. The show continues to entertain and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) worries about Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and seeks help from Mayank to save her from Bhavesh. Mayank agrees to help him.

In the upcoming episode, Mayank asks the housemates to cancel Raunak’s wedding as he doesn’t look happy with this decision. Later, Prarthana comes to the temple with Gayatri, Kishan, and Seema. Bhavesh also arrives and taunts Prarthana for her behavior last night. Prarthana is upset by Bhavesh’s dirty personality, which makes her cry. Also, Bhavesh tries to impress Seema by pretending to be nice in front of her.

As Prarthana wonders, Seema comes to take her. At the same time, Raunak’s car splashes mud on Seema, making her feel insulted. Raunak comes to apologize, but Seema taunts him, asking him to stay away from Prarthana, as she told him last night.

How will Raunak and Prarthana come close amidst the differences?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.