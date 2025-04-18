Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Bhavesh Tries Marry Prarthana Forcefully, Purvi Takes A Stand

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the last ten years with its major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production banner, Balaji Telefilms. Payal’s father taunts her, revealing that Raunak (Akshay Bindra) discovered her truth: that she bought the snake that bit him during the marriage ceremony.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak begs Kishan to allow him to marry Prarthana (Pranali Rathod). Amidst the chaos, Bhavesh claims that he is Prarthana’s to-be husband. As he tries to get close to Prarthana, Purvi comes to her rescue. Prarthana cries bitterly and doesn’t wish to marry Bhavesh.

As Bhavesh forces Prarthana, Purvi comes and hugs her. She assures her that she will save her. Purvi keeps Prarthana in the back seat and warns Bhavesh. As Bhavesh tries to intimidate Purvi, she picks a wooden stick from the Havan and warns Bhavesh to stay away, or she will not spare him.

Will Purvi and Prarthana reunite and discover their relationship, or will Bhavesh marry Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.