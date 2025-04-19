Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Bhavesh Tries To Harm Prarthana, Purvi Becomes Furious

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with interesting twists and turns. The show continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Bhavesh creates a scene during the wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) tries to handle the situation.

In the upcoming episode, Bhavesh tries to harm Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and approaches him. Prarthana finds herself helpless and trapped, but Purvi enters the scene. She hugs Prarthana and consoles her. Bhavesh questions Purvi about who she is, and Purvi reveals that she is her mother. She takes the first wooden stick in her hand, highlighting that when no one comes to the rescue, then comes Kali (Hindu Goddess Kali).

Later, Raunak gets injured and is rushed to the hospital. As Smita discovers that Prarthana is not Kishan and Seema’s daughter, she taunts Prarthana. Meanwhile, Purvi comes announcing that Prarthana is her daughter, Pragya Malhotra.

Will this fact change Smita’s perception of Prarthana, or will she still hate her?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.