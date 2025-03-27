Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Bhavesh Tries To Molest Prarthana – Will Raunak Come To Save Her?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs. The show continues to run and is heading for the finale episode. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak and Payal’s marriage is postponed tomorrow, while Bhavesh and Prarthana will also get married on the same date.

In the upcoming episode, Smita and Ketki make Payal and Raunak go on a date. Payal plans to get Raunak close; however, he keeps maintaining his distance from her. On the other hand, Bhavesh also takes Prarthana out for dinner. He meets his friends at the Dhaba, shares his intentions to get close to Prarthana, and enjoys his honeymoon.

Bhavesh arranges a room for him and Prarthana. After dinner, Bhavesh drinks alcohol. He stands drunk and approaches Prarthana. He tells her they are getting married tomorrow anyway, so why not enjoy their honeymoon today? As he gets close to Prarthana and tries to molest her, pulling her towards him, she slaps him, landing her in danger.

It will be interesting to see how Prarthana saves herself or how Raunak will come to rescue her.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.