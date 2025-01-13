Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Harleen Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Accident, RV Doubts Khushi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists and turns in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). RV and Purvi bring Harleen to home. Monisha panics and Dushyant reveals RV’s attachment to Khushi. RV and Purvi come close, and he always promises to be by her side.

In the upcoming episode, Harman asks Harleen to reveal what she is hiding from him. Khushi comes to meet Purvi, and RV behaves weirdly when seeing her. Harleen tells Harman that her accident was not just an accident but was a planned attempt to kill her, which RV overhears. Harman looks tensed, and Harleen expresses her concern.

RV tells Yug to call his friend, who draws sketches, but he hides this from Diya. RV reveals his doubt about Harleen’s accident and that Khushi might be behind this. Yug refuses to believe this. Dushyant explains his cunning plan to make RV believe that Purvi is against him and harming his family to make him like Monisha. Khushi tells Purvi that she doubts that Harleen’s accident is not just an accident but a planned attempt to get Purvi jailed. They decide to get help from Netra to expose Monisha.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).