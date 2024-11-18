Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Jassie Makes A Shocking Revelation, Monisha Gets Exposed?

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Monisha becomes happy as she discovers that Matthew is behind Purvi to kill her. At the same time, Diya finds Matthew behind her car, leaving her shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha meets Jassie, who expresses concern about worrying too much about Purvi. He questions himself about why he was worrying too much at that moment. Monisha screams at him, saying how she would know because he is worried. Jassie intensifies the scene, making a shocking revelation about Purvi’s MMS, leaving Monisha confused.

RV returns home worried and decides to talk to Monisha, who is already on the call with Sahil, screaming at him that Matthew couldn’t find Purvi. She finds him, and RV enters the room, leaving Monisha distressed. Monisha somehow handles the situation and shares with RV that she knows shocking details. She asks RV why he married Purvi, leaving RV shocked.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).