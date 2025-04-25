Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Karan Vows To Find Preeta, Smita Accepts Prarthana

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last ten years with major drama and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) meets Karan at the hospital, unaware of her connection with them. On the other hand, Purvi warns Smita as she tries to insult Prarthana.

In the upcoming episode, Karan talks to his employee and expresses his worry. However, he vows that he will find Preeta anyhow. At the same time, Preeta regains consciousness in the hospital. Meanwhile, Prarthana looks tense as she fails to find Purvi.

Raunak (Akshay Bindra) looks determined to make Prarthana his life partner. Amidst the high tension, Raunak announces that he will only marry Prarthana. Smita is shocked to hear this while the housemates eagerly await her response. In a shocking sequence, Smita turns to Raunak, telling him that she accepts Raunak’s demand that Prarthana be her daughter-in-law.

Is this Smita’s new plan, or is she ready to accept Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.