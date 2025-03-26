Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Ketki Teaches Payal To Get Close To Raunak, Bhavesh’s Cheap Intentions For Prarthana

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs and continues to rule. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Payal impresses Raunak (Akshay Bindra) by giving money to Seema. At the same time, she fixes Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) marriage to Bhavesh to keep her away from Raunak.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi blesses Raunak and Prarthana. She assures Prarthana that Raunak is a good boy and that she should get married to him. Raunak takes a moment to talk to Prarthana. On the other hand, Ketki hatches another plan to ensure that Payal gets married to Raunak.

She tells Payal she must do everything to make Raunak fall for her. Ketki highlights that she has to bring him so close to her that it becomes impossible for Raunak to resist getting married to her. Prarthana’s life is already in danger as Seema has arranged her marriage with Bhavesh.

Late at night, Bhavesh expresses his happiness in getting married to Prarthana. He tells his friends that tomorrow, he will get married with court registration, but before that, he is thinking of getting close to Prarthana, which she hears, leaving her tense. Bhavesh’s ill intentions land Prarthana’s whole life in danger.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.