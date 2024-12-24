Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Khushi Accepts Being In Love With RV, Harleen Blesses Purvi

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Purvi exposes Netra and announces that RV will not marry her now. She asks the police officer to arrest Netra.

In the upcoming episode, Netra runs away when the police come to arrest her. She grabs a knife in her hand and keeps Purvi on the edge of the knife. Purvi saves herself somehow, and Netra runs to stab her, but RV comes in between. Netra stabs RV, leaving everyone shocked. Khushi, Harleen, and others rush RV to the hospital, where Khushi feels for RV.

Purvi prays for RV’s well-being. Khushi’s husband feels insecure about her meeting RV. In anger, he asks Khushi if she loves him, and she agrees. Harleen blesses Purvi that she should stay with RV, that her married life should be happy, and that everything should be fine. On the other hand, Khushi’s husband tries to kill RV by blocking his breathing with a pillow.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).