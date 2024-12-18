Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Khushi Stops RV’s Wedding, Purvi Tries Monisha

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular serial on Zee TV. It has been entertaining the audience for ten years and continues to keep them hooked to the screen with its interesting plot and major dramas produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) records Netra’s confession to Jasbir, and she plans to prove RV’s (Abrar Qazi) innocence.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha approaches Netra, and she finds something fishy. Monisha sees Purvi and is shocked. She takes Jasbir and Netra’s help to kidnap her. Jasbir holds Purvi tight where RV searches Purvi. Purvi fails to reach the RV, and Diya finds something fishy as Purvi goes missing.

Diya calls Khushi to inform her about RV’s marriage, and she rushes to save Purvi’s life. Khushi comes to the wedding and stops RV and Netra’s marriage, creating a big drama. On the other hand, Purvi somehow escapes from Jasbir’s cage. She catches Monisha and ties her with selo tape to the table. Purvi tells her that she doesn’t wish to do this with her, but she is behind everything.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).