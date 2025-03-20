Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Kishan Suffers A Heart Attack – Will Prarthana Get Married To The Old Man?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years and continues to rule with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) takes a stand for Prarthana (Pranali Rathod). But Smita and Kanti oppose his actions.

In the upcoming episode, Payal makes allegations against Prarthana, questioning her action of coming to Raunak’s room late at night alone. However, he stays true to his words. Prarthana leaves with her father. As Prarthana heads home with her father, Kishan suffers a heart attack.

Kishan falls between the road where Prarthana goes to check on him and wake him up, but her mother pushes her away, asking her not to touch Kishan. Prarthana breaks down while an unknown man helps her.

In the upcoming track, Prarthana might agree to marry the old man because her mother will blame her for Kishan’s deteriorating health. It will be interesting to see how Raunak reacts to this.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.