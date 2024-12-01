Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Matthew Reveals Sahil’s Accident Truth, Police Accuses RV

Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. The show continues to top the chart with major twists and turns. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. RV (Abrar Qazi) brings Sahil to the hospital, and Netra also arrives. The doctor declares Sahil dead as Netra asks about his well-being.

In the upcoming episode, Netra breaks down after learning about Sahil’s death. She cries bitterly and falls down on the floor. At the same time, RV is shocked and confused about how to react. Purvi (Rachi Sharma), Yug, and Diya are also clueless about how suddenly Sahil met with an accident. Later, Matthew meets Netra and intensifies the scene, highlighting that he didn’t die due to an accident, but it is a murder, leaving Netra devastated.

On the other hand, the police arrive at RV’s house. The senior inspector reveals that they have found with whose car the accident took place. The inspector accuses RV, leaving him shocked. Actually, Jassie asked his goons to arrange a car, which is similar to RV, for Sahil’s murder so that the police would blame him.

How will RV and Purvi fight with the new problem in their lives?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).