Bade Achhe Lagte Hain S4 Review: A Woman’s Story of Healing, Heartbreak, and Hope

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4 returns with a heartfelt new chapter, delving into the emotional journey of Bhagyashree, a strong, self-reliant woman scarred by a past betrayal. Battling the pain of lost love, she has built a life on her own terms but remains guarded when it comes to matters of the heart.

Just when she has given up on romance, fate introduces her to Rishabh. Rishabh played by Harshad Chopda, is a warm, free-spirited man who sees beyond her emotional walls. As their worlds collide, Rishabh becomes a gentle force of change, encouraging Bhagyashree to heal, trust, and perhaps, love again.

What we loved more this time, that it’s the woman who is on the higher pedestal. So, season 4 is not your typical rich man, and poor needy woman. It’s the other way around. Strikingly, the season comes up with what society typifies as a woman, unmarried at an elderly age. A woman’s worth is always dumbed down to her age. A woman’s worth is dumbed down to what she wears, something we get to notice when Bhagyashree reaches her friend’s party, where she meets a probable match set by her friend.

Bhagyashree, while asserting that she is not eager to get married, is age-shamed. Later, the man goes on to shame her for her clothes, as his fragile ego gets pierced. And there, right there, you understand the age-old stereotypes society holds against women who choose to be different from the masses. Assertive women, like Bhagyashree, comfortable in her solitude, do get left out with ‘dogs & cats’ until Rishabh comes in.

This season promises a touching tale of rediscovery and second chances, framed by Ekta Kapoor’s signature storytelling and powered by powerful performances from a talented ensemble cast including Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 explores the vulnerability and resilience of love, making viewers root for a woman as she learns to open her heart once more. The show continues to bring emotional depth and romance to Indian television with a fresh perspective.

In the first episode, we can say it remains a one-of-a-kind collaboration of the master Ekta Kapoor and Sony Entertainment Television. The season 4 looks like a dreamer’s dream getting materialised, yet so realistic.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 4 looks power-packed. Heavy on emotions and absolutely relatable for women in 2025. You see Bhagyashree, and if you are one of those women who want to make a breakthrough in life, with assertion, you shall feel Bhagyashree as your second skin.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 out of 5 stars.