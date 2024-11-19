Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Requests RV To Marry Her, Purvi Gets Worried

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Monisha finds out about Purvi and RV’s MMS and confronts him, asking why he married Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha tries to get close to RV. While hugging him, she tells her that it feels like RV is distant from her and that she may lose him. RV looks irritated and tells Monisha that nobody is losing him and that he cannot be lost. Monisha intensifies the scene as she requests that he marry her because she wants to become his wife.

On the other hand, RV meets Purvi, who is distressed. Purvi expresses her concern to RV, highlighting that if Neha finds that her boyfriend Sahil is in jail, then she will not leave RV. She will surely return to marry RV and take revenge on him. Purvi gets worried about RV and the upcoming complexities.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).