Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Throws Monisha Out Of RV’s Life, Harleen Makes A Masterplan

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Netra threatens RV to marry her as only one day is left according to the court orders, leaving Purvi shocked.

In the upcoming episode, RV refuses to marry Netra, but his grandmother announces that the wedding will take place, creating a critical moment. Later, Purvi promises RV that she will not let the wedding happen and consoles him. On the other hand, Harman tells Purvi that Harleen has a plan to trap Netra. He says that RV has to pretend to marry Netra.

On the other hand, Monisha confronts Netra as she refuses to divorce RV. Netra clarifies to Monisha that with time things have changed, and now one thing is clear, that RV was Monisha’s, and now he will be Netra’s, leaving Monisha devastated.

It will be interesting to see how Monisha and Purvi try to save RV from Netra’s cunning plan.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny and a love story builds. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).