Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Payal Catches Harsh, Her Father Sends Guards To Bring Back Raunak

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. As Harsh calls Raunak (Akshay Bindra), Payal sees his face and exposes that he is not Raunak.

In the upcoming episode, Payal exposes Harsh, leaving him scared. Everyone gets with Harsh, and Smita asks him about Raunak. Harsh looks tense, but he unveils the truth that Raunak went to Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) wedding to stop her marriage with Bhavesh. Payal gets angry with her cheating, and her father asks his guards to bring back Raunak from Prarthana’s wedding.

Soon, Payal’s father’s guards arrive at Prarthana’s wedding, where Raunak sits with Prarthana for the wedding ritual. The guards try to figure out where Raunak is while Prarthana looks worried as she is getting married to Bhavesh. Raunak wishes to get married to Prarthana.

Will Raunak be successful in marrying Prarthana, or will he miss the chance?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.