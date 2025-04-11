Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Payal Doubts His Groom, Raunak To Stop Prarthana’s Marriage

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs. The show continues to rule with the gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) runs away from his wedding, shocking everyone. On the other hand, Gayatri overhears Bhavesh’s suspicious conversation.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak returns, but he is not actually Raunak. As he sits for the wedding rituals, and Payal keeps her hand on his, she finds something fishy. Payal doubts her groom. She asks Ketki if the person beside her is Raunak or someone else because she is feeling different.

In contrast, Bhavesh and Prarthana’s wedding rituals begin. Bhavesh looks weird, and seeing Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), he asks her if she is missing Raunak, which leaves her tense. On the other hand, Raunak looks dedicated to saving Prarthana and heads out with Mayank. On his way, Raunak encounters goons, but he beats them and tells them that today, anyhow, he will break Prarthana’s marriage with Bhavesh.

Will Raunak be successful in his plan to save Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.