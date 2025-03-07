Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Payal’s Mother Forces Her To Marry Raunak, Advises To Demand Alimony

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs for the last ten years. The show continues to rule over hearts, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) begs Smita to stop Sneha and Vihaan’s marriage. But no one trusts her, and Smita asks her guards to throw her out.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana and Gayatri are in danger. Vihaan’s employee informs him that Prarthana has evidence against him and might expose him. Amidst the chaotic situation, Ranuak (Akshay Bindra) indulges in an argument with Payal, which makes her feel devastated. Payal decides not to chase her, but her mother arrives.

Payal’s mother screams at her, saying that whether she likes it or not, Payal has to marry Raunak. It doesn’t matter if he respects her, but Payal has to marry him. She also tells her that Payal can file for a divorce after marriage and ask for massive amounts of money in alimony. Smita’s nephew overhears this and decides to tell Smita, which leaves Payal worried.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.