Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana And Bhavesh Perform Puja, Raunak Panics

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs. The show continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) saves Payal’s lamp in her puja plate, upon which Panditji tells her that she won’t be able to indulge in her in-laws’ house but will always do for Raunak’s (Akshay Bindra) family.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana sits with Bhavesh in the temple for puja. Raunak notices Prarthana with Bhavesh, which bothered him. Raunak meets Mayank and his brother and expresses his concern to them. He tells them that Prarthana is performing puja with Bhavesh, and she is unaware of his intentions.

Raunak panics because he doesn’t want Prarthana to marry Bhavesh. Mayank asks Raunak to tell Prarthana the truth about Bhavesh himself. However, Raunak highlights that Prarthana will not understand because she is innocent. While he thinks that Bhavesh is a very bad person, he doesn’t want him around Prarthana.

Will Raunak be able to save Prarthana from Bhavesh?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.