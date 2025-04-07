Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Confesses Her Feelings To Raunak, Payal To Kill Her

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been ruling for the last ten years with major ups and downs. The show continues to entertain the audience, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) looks upset as he has to marry Payal. However, due to a tragic incident, Raunak was admitted to the hospital.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) comes to meet Raunak. However, Payal doesn’t like this. Prarthana comes to Raunak’s room. She sits worrying about him, and as Raunak is unconscious, she goes on confessing her secret feelings for him. Prarthana tells Payal that today, she will confess her feelings that she never did.

On the other hand, Ketki advises Payal that she should stop trying to kill Prarthana as Raunak is hospitalised now because of that. She tells her that to kill Prarthana, she can hire people. Ketki highlights that there are people who kill others for money. Payal is shocked by Ketki’s cunning plan.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.