Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Gets Hurts, Shivansh On Gun Point

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. The show has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years and still continues to rule over hearts, featuring major ups and downs. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) lands in danger as the girl smugglers find her in the cupboard.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh becomes worried for Prarthana and wonders how he will save her. Meanwhile, the female smuggler grabs Prarthana and tries to take her with her gang and sell her abroad. Shivansh intervenes and tries to protect her, but in the chaos, Prarthana falls down on the floor, and her head bumps into the table, leading her to severe pain, and she slowly becomes unconscious.

Shivansh gets worried about Prarthana and rushes to save her, but she closes her eyes. Shivansh becomes emotional and wishes to save Prarthana, but he himself lands in danger surrounded by the goons. All the smugglers point their guns at Shivansh’s head, creating a critical moment.

It will be interesting to see how Shivansh manages to save Prarthana amidst the chaotic situation.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.