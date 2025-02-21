Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana & Raunak’s Closeness Increases, Will Sita Allow Their Friendship?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with interesting drama and gripping storylines. To date, the show rules over hearts, and the recent generation leap, building anticipation. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) fail to meet, while Sita asks Payal to build her bond with Raunak.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak gives gifts he brought to his family from London. Prarthana comes to Sita’s house for extra work. She comes to take a puja plate in Raunak’s room and hides, seeing him getting ready. Payal enters the room, and they meet in a filmy way. But Raunak isn’t impressed with Payal; however, he notices Prarthana’s presence.

As Raunak lifts the curtains, Prarthana is scared. He asks her about her presence, and in no time, they build a cute friendship. Prarthana feels herself insufficient and highlights that she knows nothing about English. Raunak cracks a deal with Prarthana, telling her that he will teach her English and she will teach him maths. Both shake hands, hinting at their closeness.

However, seeing how Sita reacts to Raunak and Prarthana’s closeness will be interesting, as she wishes to make Payal her daughter-in-law.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluw lia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.