Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Gets Jailed, Prarthana Meets Preeta

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years, with major ups and downs. The show continues to win hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh Insults Smita, which leaves everyone shocked. At the same time, Karan (Shakti Anand) learns about Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and her upcoming marriage plans.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana comes to the police station with Raunak (Akshay Bindra). She meets Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and expresses concern about whatever is happening to her. Purvi highlights that she is paying the price of her deeds. Purvi blesses Raunak and Prarthana for their future together.

Later, Prarthana comes to the hospital, where she meets the nurse in a room asking for reports. In the same room, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) struggles to breathe, and Prarthana sets up her breathing equipment properly, which helps her breathe. Soon, Preeta opens her eyes and sees Prarthana.

Will Preeta and Prarthana’s meeting bring them close to each other for a new twist?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.