Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Hands Prarthana’s Responsibilities To Raunak – Will Smita Accept This?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the last ten years, with major ups and downs. The show continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) donates her blood to save her daughter Prarthana (Pranali Rathod). At the same time, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) waits for Prarthana to wake up, as he has a surprise for her.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana regains consciousness, and Raunak tells her the truth about her mother. Purvi also finds her daughter. As the mother and daughter meet, they hug each other. Purvi calls Prarthana a blessing, and Prarthana tells her mother that she is a blessing for her that she is her mother.

Amidst the emotional moment, Purvi decides to take a big step. She puts Prarthana’s hand in Raunak’s and asks him to take care of her. As Purvi gives Prarthana’s responsibility to Raunak, he accepts it with full dedication. Meanwhile, Smita arrives, creating an intense moment.

It will be interesting to see whether Smita will accept Raunak with Prarthana.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.