Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Misses Her Daughter, Raunak To Reveal Truth About Prarthana’s Real Mother

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years. The show continues to rule with major drama and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) stays unconscious in the hospital, which worries Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma).

In the upcoming episode, the nurse informs Purvi and Raunak that they need blood to save Prarthana. Purvi asks to take her blood as her blood is the same as Prarthana’s. However, the nurse demands Purvi fill out the form and donate blood. But Raunak confronts her. Then Purvi asks Raunak to bring the form, while Raunak asks the nurse to begin the donation process.

Soon, Raunak discovers that Purvi Malhotra is Prarthana’s real mother. Purvi meets one of her relatives and expresses her concern, revealing that she is missing her daughter. Purvi says that she couldn’t find her daughter and doesn’t know how she even looks. Meanwhile, Raunak wishes Prarthana to regain consciousness as he has a big surprise for her.

Meanwhile, Smita arrives. Prarthana regains consciousness, and Smita taunts her that she doesn’t even know who her real mother is. Purvi comes in with her support, highlighting that she is her daughter.

Will Prarthana discover the truth that she is Purvi Malhotra’s daughter?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.