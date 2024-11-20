Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Suggests To Trap Sahil, RV Vows To Expose Neha

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting dramas and major ups and downs in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). RV is shocked when Monisha asks him to marry her. On the other hand, Monisha gets jealous of Purvi as RV decides to take care of her forever.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi tells RV that to trigger Neha, they will have to trap Sahil. RV understands Purvi’s smart move, and they make a full-proof plan. Yog calls Sahil, offering him a deal in which he looks very interested. Sahil tells Yug that he needs this deal and that it would be great if it worked out. Yug agrees, and RV and Purvi are confident after trapping Sahil.

V consoles Purvi, highlighting that it’s the start of ending Neha and Sahil’s cunning game. He vows to expose both of them and get rid of Neha forever. Purvi supports RV, and their togetherness hints at a brewing chemistry between them. Diya also supports RV and Purvi’s new plan to expose Neha.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).