Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi’s Life In Danger, Khushi Proposes RV To Marry

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Monisha comes home and tries to portray that Khushi is trying to harm RV, but Harleen and the other housemates trust Khushi.

In the upcoming episode, Khushi starts coughing, and to calm her down, Purvi goes inside a room to bring water. Then Monisha locks the door, leaving Purvi surrounded by the fire. RV comes asking about Purvi, and Khushi reveals that she is trapped inside. Monisha promises RV that he will not go to save Purvi, but he takes a stand against this and tells her that nothing matters to him when it comes to Purvi.

Purvi’s life is in danger, and RV goes to save her. Later, after the fire incident, Khushi and RV come in front of each other at the temple, where Khushi, holding vermilion in her hands, tells RV to apply it to her forehead and make her his wife. She expresses her wish to become his wife and life. RV is shocked, but at the same time, curiosity builds, thinking, what will be his reaction, and how will Purvi digest this fact?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).